Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo leader boosts influence with new constitutional court judges

The swearing in of the judges by parliament could deepen their rift, the analysts said, potentially damaging efforts to solve Congo's many security and economic problems and attract investment in its copper, cobalt and gold mines, oil fields and vast forests. Tshisekedi flashed a smile and a v-sign for victory on entering parliament on Wednesday for a ceremony delayed by months of debate over the legality of the appointments.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:14 IST
Congo leader boosts influence with new constitutional court judges
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

Three constitutional court judges selected by Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi were sworn in on Wednesday after months of delay, granting him greater influence over lawmaking and election issues and riling his coalition partner. The appointments mark a major victory for Tshisekedi over his long-serving predecessor Joseph Kabila, who has sought to maintain sway over the nine-judge court since leaving power in 2019. Each man now has four judges likely to back him, analysts said.

Tshisekedi and Kabila formed a coalition government following Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed 2018 election, but their partnership has soured. The swearing in of the judges by parliament could deepen their rift, the analysts said, potentially damaging efforts to solve Congo's many security and economic problems and attract investment in its copper, cobalt and gold mines, oil fields and vast forests.

Tshisekedi flashed a smile and a v-sign for victory on entering parliament on Wednesday for a ceremony delayed by months of debate over the legality of the appointments. "I acknowledge your swearing in and congratulate you," he told the judges after they took their oaths.

Kabila's FCC political alliance, which controls the senate and national assembly, said the appointments were unconstitutional and boycotted the ceremony. It argues that Tshisekedi made space on the court by forcing out one judge before the end of his term and promoting two others to another court against their will, charges the president denies.

"The appointments and replacements of the judges concerned ... are null and of no effect," the FCC said in a statement on Tuesday. Greater control of the court could shield the president from impeachment and strengthen his hand when fighting off political challenges from the FCC-controlled legislature.

It could also increase political tensions, although there is no sign yet of a total breakdown in the Tshisekedi-Kabila relationship. Some analysts say it is in both parties' interest to keep their alliance afloat ahead of the 2023 presidential elections. "Immediately it creates more paralysis and we will get short term tensions between the parties," said Vincent Rouget, an analyst from London-based security consultancy Control Risks.

Civil society groups have spoken out against political appointments in the judiciary, regardless of who is in charge. Some said they had hoped the age of overwhelming presidential influence was on the wane when Kabila's 18-year rule ended. "Replacing judges under the orders of Kabila by judges under the orders of Tshisekedi does not advance the rule of law," LUCHA, a youth activist group, said on Twitter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site

Egypt has unveiled new visitor facilities on the plateau outside Cairo where the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx are situated, the countrys most visited heritage site and the sole remaining wonder of the ancient world. Developers...

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RCB

Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1 R Tripathi c de Villiers b M Siraj 1 N Rana ...

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on WednesdaySkipper Eoin Morgans knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KK...

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020