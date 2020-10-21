Kerala Cabinet proposes to amend Police Act to prevent cyber attacks against women

The state cabinet that met here on Wednesday has decided to amend the Police Act to prevent cyber attacks against women through social media. The cabinet observed that the increase in crime through social media is a matter of great concern.

"Some of the recent crimes committed using cyber platforms have caused great concern among women. Cyber attacks are also a major threat to private life. It has been decided to amend the Police Act as it is found that the existing legal provisions are inadequate to prevent such crimes," the state cabinet observed. The government has decided to recommend to the Governor to issue this amendment as an ordinance

The Cabinet is recommending the addition of Section 118-A to the existing Police Act. For cybercrimes, it proposes imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 or both. Last May, the Kerala High Court had referred to hate and slanderous propaganda on social media while considering a case. The High Court had directed the Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief to take necessary steps to put an end to this growing trend.

"Section 66-A of the IT Act 2000 and Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 were quashed by the Supreme Court on the ground that it was against freedom of expression. The Central Government has not introduced any other legal framework to replace this. In this situation, there is a situation where the police are not able to deal effectively with crimes committed through social media. In view of all this, it was decided to amend the law," said Kerala Chief Minister's office. (ANI)