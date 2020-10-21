Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling:ED opposes Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, on Wednesday opposed suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea in the High Court, submitting that he appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:54 IST
Gold smuggling:ED opposes Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, on Wednesday opposed suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea in the High Court, submitting that he appears to be connected with the serious economic offence allegedly committed by prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh. The Court on October 15 restrained the Enforcement Directorate from arresting Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister,till October 23.

In its submission, the ED alleged that the officer was "very close" to Suresh, a former UAE consulate employee, and would be sending WhatsApp messages to her throughout the day. According to the ED, the chats show that Suresh discussed everything with him and as such, it is highly unlikely that he was not aware of the money she was making through gold smuggling and also by way of commission kickbacks in the consulate contracts.

It is submitted that the present aspects are subject matter of investigation and several facts are coming to light, the agency said in its submission. Referring to the seizure of huge amounts of money from bank lockers maintained by Suresh by the NIA, the ED alleged that Sivasankar had facilitated opening of the bank lockers by Suresh jointly with his chartered accountant P Venugopal with SBI, Thiruvananthapuram branch.

Submitting that all the money belonging to Suresh represents Proceeds of Crime (PoC) as defined under Section 2(1)(u) of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED alleged that PoC was generated by Suresh and therefore requires investigation into the serious economic offence in which Sivasankar appears to be connected. This is a case where custodial interrogation may be required at an appropriate stage depending upon the investigations made, the ED said.

In his plea seeking anticipatory bail, Sivasankar has said as a responsible government servant, he had extended maximum cooperation in the investigation of the offence. He expressed fears that the media's "false propaganda" and frivolous news items" and constant demand for his arrest for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to "save their skin" from allegations by arresting him, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism.

Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...

German health minister tests positive for coronavirus - ministry

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry said, adding that he had placed himself in home quarantine.The minister, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms, the minist...

Soccer-Rashford urges MPs to back school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has warned members of the British Parliament to not turn a blind eye to vulnerable families as the House of Commons prepare to vote on a Labour Party plan to extend free school meals in the country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020