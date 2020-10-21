Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope says homosexuals should be covered by civil union laws

Pope Francis has said that homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws in some of the clearest language he has used on the rights of gay people since his election seven years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:19 IST
Pope says homosexuals should be covered by civil union laws

Pope Francis has said that homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws in some of the clearest language he has used on the rights of gay people since his election seven years ago. He made his comments in a new documentary "Francesco" by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky that was released on Wednesday.

"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," he said. "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that," he said.

The pope appeared to be referring to when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and opposed legislation to approve same sex marriages but supported some kind of legal protection for the rights of gay couples. The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual tendencies are not sinful but homosexual acts are. It teaches that homosexuals should be treated with dignity but is opposed to gay marriage.

Papal biographer Austen Ivereigh told Reuters that the pope's comments in the film were some of the clearest language the pontiff has used on the subject since his election in 2013. "Pope Francis' clear and public support for same-sex civil unions marks a new stage in the church's relationship with LGBTQ people," said Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author of "Building a Bridge," a book about Catholic ministry to homosexuals.

"It shows his overall pastoral approach to LGBTQ people, including those who are Catholic, and sends a clear message to those bishops and Church leaders who have opposed such laws," Martin told Reuters. A spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is a devout Catholic, described the pope's remarks as "a very positive move."

"The Secretary-General has spoken out very forcefully against homophobia in favor of LGBTQ rights, that people should never persecuted or discriminated against just for who they love," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The pope, who early in his papacy made the now-famous "Who am I to judge?" remark about homosexuals trying to live a Christian life, spoke in a section of the film about Andrea Rubera, a gay man who with his partner adopted three children.

Rubera says in the film that he went to a morning Mass the pope said in his Vatican residence and gave him a letter explaining his situation. He told the pope that he and his partner wanted to bring the children up as Catholics in the local parish but did not want to cause any trauma for the children. It was not clear in which country Rubera lives.

Rubera said the pope telephoned him several days later, telling him he thought the letter was "beautiful" and urging the couple to introduce their children to the parish but to be ready for opposition. "His message and his advice was really useful because we did exactly what he told us. It's the third year that they (the children) are on a spiritual path in the parish," Rubera says in the film.

"He didn't mention what was his opinion about my family so (I think) he is following the doctrine on this point but the attitude towards people has massively changed," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sells scrips worth Rs 1,489 cr in BPCL

The BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 1,489 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL through an open market transaction. According to a block deal on the National Stock Exchange NSE, the B...

India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID: Vardhan

Indias contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday, assuring that the government has accorded top-most priority to rese...

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts InvITs in IFSC. IFSCA has permitted global participan...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020