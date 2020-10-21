Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to Hague pending trial

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision means Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as planned.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:28 IST
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to Hague pending trial

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as planned. U.N. prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994.

Kabuga, who has yet to appear before the U.N. court, dismissed accusations against him as "lies" during French extradition hearings. Kabuga was arrested near Paris in May after two decades as a fugitive. A French court ruled on Sept. 30. he could be turned over to U.N. custody in Arusha, Tanzania.

But Judge Iain Bonomy said in a written decision from Arusha, "I consider that there are exceptional circumstances and that it would be in the interests of justice" to have Kabuga sent to The Hague for the time being. Kabuga's lawyer Emanuel Altit told Reuters he was satisfied his request for his elderly client to be brought to The Hague instead of Arusha was granted.

"For us, respecting Felicien Kabuga's rights is the top priority. This includes his transfer to The Hague," he said. Former U.N. tribunals for war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia have been rolled over into a successor court that has offices in The Hague, Netherlands, and Arusha.

Bonomy's order said the court has yet to receive Kabuga's medical files, and the relatively short distance between Paris and The Hague meant Kabuga's transfer there would pose "far less risk". He said the date of Kabuga's initial appearance is not certain partly because he must be quarantined for 10 days after arrival.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea President calls for calm as election protests turn deadly

Guineas President Alpha Conde called for calm on Wednesday as opposition protests over initial results from Sundays election, which showed him leading the field, turned deadly.At least six people were killed, including two police officers, ...

UP police secures nearly 11k undertakings from potential troublemakers against women

The Anti-Romeo Squads of Uttar Pradesh police have been able to secure nearly 11,000 undertakings from potential trouble makers against women and girls to desist from committing any mischief against them, a government official said on Wedne...

BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sells scrips worth Rs 1,489 cr in BPCL

The BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 1,489 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL through an open market transaction. According to a block deal on the National Stock Exchange NSE, the B...

India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID: Vardhan

Indias contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday, assuring that the government has accorded top-most priority to rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020