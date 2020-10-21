Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt releases Rs 45 crore for two welfare schemes

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:34 IST
Goa govt releases Rs 45 crore for two welfare schemes

The Goa government on Wednesdayannounced release of Rs 45.29 crore to clear pending amountfor the beneficiaries of two social welfare schemes

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government hasreleased funds to clear one month's pending amount underDayanand Special Security Scheme (for senior citizens) andGriha Adhar (for housewives)

"Despite financial constraints, our Government hasdecided to release Rs 45.29 crore as one month's pendingassistance to the beneficiaries of DSSY and Griha Adharschemes," he said on Twitter.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan wins prestigious award

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan has been awarded the prestigious Brunel Medal for excellence in civil engineering by the UK-based Institute of Civil Engineers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 720 M...

Soccer-Pele approaches 80 amid GOAT debate

Brazilian soccer great Pele celebrates his 80th birthday this week and he is still revered in his home country even if his once unassailable position as the greatest player of all time is under increasing scrutiny. The Santos, New York Cosm...

ANALYSIS-Biden presidency could cut slow path to resumed Iran, Venezuela oil exports

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Bidens promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks ...

Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

Student-led protesters in Thailand defiantly marched to the streets near the prime ministers office on Wednesday night, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020