Goa govt releases Rs 45 crore for two welfare schemes

The Goa government on Wednesdayannounced release of Rs 45.29 crore to clear pending amountfor the beneficiaries of two social welfare schemes

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government hasreleased funds to clear one month's pending amount underDayanand Special Security Scheme (for senior citizens) andGriha Adhar (for housewives)

"Despite financial constraints, our Government hasdecided to release Rs 45.29 crore as one month's pendingassistance to the beneficiaries of DSSY and Griha Adharschemes," he said on Twitter.