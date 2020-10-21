Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to seek Trump's exit from rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The Supreme Court had rejected Trump's claim of absolute immunity from criminal proceedings while in office, a ruling the Manhattan judge said applied to state court proceedings involving his unofficial or personal conduct. Saunders' decision paved the way for Carroll's lawyers to seek a DNA sample from Trump, which the writer hoped to match against the dress she said she wore at Bergdorf Goodman.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:36 IST
U.S. to seek Trump's exit from rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Wednesday will consider whether to excuse President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store a quarter century ago and then falsely denying it happened. In an afternoon hearing, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to weigh a request by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, to stop Attorney General William Barr's effort to intervene on Trump's behalf.

The Department of Justice has argued that Trump acted in his official capacity when denying Carroll's claims because they were matters that interested the public or his constituents, and therefore could not be sued personally for defamation. It wants to substitute the federal government for Trump as a defendant, and formally move Carroll's case to federal court from the New York state court where it began. That would shield Trump from liability and likely doom Carroll's defamation claim.

The lawsuit is one of many legal actions Trump faces as he prepares to seek reelection on Nov. 3. Carroll sued Trump over his denials to the press in June 2019 that he had raped her in Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s or even knew who she was, claiming that Carroll made up the story to sell a new book. Trump added: "She's not my type."

In August, Justice Verna Saunders of a Manhattan state court rejected Trump's bid to postpone the lawsuit, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to enforce a subpoena for the president's tax returns. The Supreme Court had rejected Trump's claim of absolute immunity from criminal proceedings while in office, a ruling the Manhattan judge said applied to state court proceedings involving his unofficial or personal conduct.

Saunders' decision paved the way for Carroll's lawyers to seek a DNA sample from Trump, which the writer hoped to match against the dress she said she wore at Bergdorf Goodman. That process went on hold when the Justice Department intervened. Carroll's lawyers have said Trump did not act in his official role when denying her claims, and that the Federal Tort Claims Act shielding many government employees from defamation claims did not cover the president.

They also accused Trump of hiding behind his office to avoid accountability when it suited him, sometimes claiming that his business dealings and Twitter activity were "personal" matters beyond court review. Several women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct occurring before he took office. He has denied their claims.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan wins prestigious award

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan has been awarded the prestigious Brunel Medal for excellence in civil engineering by the UK-based Institute of Civil Engineers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 720 M...

Soccer-Pele approaches 80 amid GOAT debate

Brazilian soccer great Pele celebrates his 80th birthday this week and he is still revered in his home country even if his once unassailable position as the greatest player of all time is under increasing scrutiny. The Santos, New York Cosm...

ANALYSIS-Biden presidency could cut slow path to resumed Iran, Venezuela oil exports

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Bidens promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks ...

Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

Student-led protesters in Thailand defiantly marched to the streets near the prime ministers office on Wednesday night, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020