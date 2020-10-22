Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman takes hostages at bank in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

According to local media, up to 19 hostages were held inside the bank and after hours of negotiations, the assailant left the building and took three hostages with him, releasing the rest. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't comment on how many people were taken hostage in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands the hostage-taker had made.

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:34 IST
Gunman takes hostages at bank in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage Wednesday in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, authorities said. According to local media, up to 19 hostages were held inside the bank and after hours of negotiations, the assailant left the building and took three hostages with him, releasing the rest.

The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't comment on how many people were taken hostage in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands the hostage-taker had made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Georgia's national Mtavari TV channel reported that the captor was armed with a hand grenade and demanding USD 500,000 in cash.

Mtavari TV said it spoke to one of the hostages, who relayed that the assailant was holding 19 people inside the bank. The TV channel aired footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and covering his face holding a rifle. Two hostages were released later in the day, according to local media. On Wednesday evening, several Georgian TV channels reported that the assailant left the building and took three hostages with him. His whereabouts were unknown, reports said.

Two TV channels aired footage of the captor coming out the building with three men in front of him. Reports said that one of the three hostages might have been a local police chief who took part in the negotiations and that all but the three hostages had been released.

The authorities did not confirm these reports..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McIlroy comfortable with return of fans, Mickelson concerned

Rory McIlroy has missed the fans and, hours after Australian Adam Scott was forced to withdraw from the Zozo Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, said he was ready to see them back out on the course. The Northern I...

People News Roundup: Sir David Attenborough set for sea trials; Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its pa...

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020