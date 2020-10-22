Left Menu
Maha: Case against man for girlfriend's suicide in 2019

A photograph of the accused was also found in the mobile phone. As per the complainant, the accused came to their house for Christmas in 2018 and later discontinued his relationship with his daughter following which she allegedly committed suicide out of depression, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:19 IST
Maha: Case against man for girlfriend's suicide in 2019
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered a case of abatement of suicide against a man more than a year after his 19-year-old girlfriend allegedly ended her life in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said. The woman, a resident of Ambernath township here, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house on July 19, 2019, the official from Badlapur police station said.

As per a police complaint lodged by her father on Tuesday, the doctor who conducted the postmortem informed him that the deceased was pregnant, he said. The complainant also mentioned that after a few days of her daughter's death, he checked her mobile phone and found some messages exchanged with the accused before the suicide in which the woman purportedly mentioned about their affair.

In one of the messages, the woman also stated that "from today onwardsI am removing all your worries", the official said quoting the complaint. A photograph of the accused was also found in the mobile phone.

As per the complainant, the accused came to their house for Christmas in 2018 and later discontinued his relationship with his daughter following which she allegedly committed suicide out of depression, the official said. Based the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Tuesday night, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that the police are conducting a probe into the case.

