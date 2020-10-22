Left Menu
Cameroon: President Paul Biya orders to suspend taxation on telephones

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PR_Paul_BIYA)

President of Cameroon Paul Biya has ordered his government to suspend the new tariffs planned for telephone devices, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org

The users and several members of civil society organizations (CSOs) have won their case. They stood up against this measure by the Post and Telecommunications Ministry.

This is a reform that was meant to put an end to the fraudulent schemes of certain importers of digital phones and tablets. In particular, it provided for the payment of a customs tax of 33.05 percent of the purchase price of the device.

President Biya then committed in favor of the users. He has asked his Prime Minister to postpone the implementation of the digital collection of customs duties and taxes on imported telephones and terminals.

In addition, the president called for a more appropriate mechanism for the recovery of such customs duties and other taxes.

Earlier, the new plan was announced that from October 15, in the application of a 2019 finance law, all phones, and digital terminals that would not have been spontaneously cleared at a port of entry into the country will be subject to the new tax.

This automated system for the collection of customs duties and taxes on imported phones and other electronic devices in Cameroon is not being welcomed. The move, which shifts the burden of payment to the end-user, in the event of default by the importer, has attracted widespread condemnation both online and offline.

