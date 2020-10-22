Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police appeals to people to defer plans for organising protests till DDMA orders are in force

Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to people to defer any plans for organising protests, dharnas or rallies in the city till the time the prohibitory orders issued by the District Disaster Management Authority are in force. "All individuals and groups are requested to defer any plans for organising any protests, dharnas, rallies till such time the DDMA prohibitory orders are in force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:38 IST
Delhi Police appeals to people to defer plans for organising protests till DDMA orders are in force

Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to people to defer any plans for organising protests, dharnas or rallies in the city till the time the prohibitory orders issued by the District Disaster Management Authority are in force. The police also warned of action against those violating these orders. "All individuals and groups are requested to defer any plans for organising any protests, dharnas, rallies till such time the DDMA prohibitory orders are in force. Violations of the prohibitory orders of the DDMA would invite action as per law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said. He issued an appeal asking public, including members of political, social, religious, NGOs, civil society groups, to adhere to the prohibitory orders and guidelines issued by the DDMA. The appeal also cited the September 30 order issued by the DDMA, according to which, it had decided to maintain status quo in respect of prohibited activities in as far as it relates to gathering and large congregations at public places up to October 31

Therefore, all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, other gatherings and large congregations shall continue to be prohibited throughout Delhi till October 31, it stated.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt restores all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories

The government on Thursday decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent impositi...

Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen

American actor and the author of Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years in his new memoir. As per Variety, the memoir released on Tuesday local time, follows th...

Germany declares most of Austria, others virus risk regions

Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria on Thursday in a move aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.Like other European countries including Germany, these states have seen new infectio...

China signs pact to share year-round water data with Mekong River Commission

China on Thursday signed an agreement with the Mekong River Commission MRC to share year-round data on the flow of its portion of the vital waterway amid concern that Chinese dams may be causing drought downstream in Southeast Asia. A push ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020