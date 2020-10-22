Left Menu
Development News Edition

China criticizes US media controls as 'political oppression'

China's government on Thursday condemned a US decision to require more Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. Similar measures were imposed earlier on nine other Chinese outlets. The Trump administration has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:28 IST
China criticizes US media controls as 'political oppression'

China's government on Thursday condemned a US decision to require more Chinese media outlets to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. The steps announced Wednesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six newspapers and other outlets, which requires them to identify their employees. Similar measures were imposed earlier on nine other Chinese outlets.

The Trump administration has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China. A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, called the latest US steps “political oppression.” “China firmly opposes and strongly condemns unreasonable US actions,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing. “China urges the United States to change course, correct its mistakes and stop the political suppression and unreasonable restrictions on Chinese media.”

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...

Embassy REIT to acquire property maintenance business of existing REIT properties at Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechZone, from Embassy Group

Bengaluru Karnataka India, October 22 ANIBusinessWire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest in Asia by area, today announced that the Board of ...

Badminton's World Junior Championship cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 World Junior Badminton Championship, which was postponed to be held in New Zealand in January, was on Thursday cancelled due to the restrictions and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition was originally p...

J-K: Youth in Rajouri elated after completion of sports stadium

The newly constructed indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was handed over to the youth of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri. The construction of the stadium was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, now youngsters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020