Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto major, dealer asked to pay Rs 6 lakh over car glitches

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held leading car manufacturer Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd and its dealer guilty of deficiency in services and asked them to pay more than Rs six lakh to a man over complaints about glitches in the car he had purchased.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:28 IST
Auto major, dealer asked to pay Rs 6 lakh over car glitches

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held leading car manufacturer Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd and its dealer guilty of deficiency in services and asked them to pay more than Rs six lakh to a man over complaints about glitches in the car he had purchased. Commission president S Z Pawar and its member Poonam V Maharshi passed the order earlier this month.

Dhanesh Mothe, a resident of Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district had approached the commission saying that he had purchased the car worth over Rs eight lakh from JMD Auto Pvt Ltd, a Skoda dealer, in 2014. While using the car, he encountered several problems like brake failure, malfunctioning suspension and power window, he said in the complaint.

Despite informing about these issues, the company did not act on it, he said in the complaint. He approached the commission seeking replacement of his "defective" vehicle.

In its order, the commission observed that the company failed in removing the defects in the vehicle and providing a defect-free vehicle as per warranty. "Therefore, we hold them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. However, as the complainant has used the vehicle for more than 60,000 kms, its replacement or refund of entire cost cannot be granted," it added.

"In our view, the complainant is entitled for refund of 75 per cent cost of the vehicle, that is Rs 6,10,078 along with nine per cent interest from the date of this complaint alongwith Rs 10,000 towards the cost of the complaint," the commission said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

#MeToo: M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

A&#160;criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matterAn&#160;Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ACMM&#160;tryi...

India's West Bengal hits record daily COVID-19 cases amid festival

The Indian state of West Bengal reported its biggest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections as thousands of people thronged the streets for a major Hindu festival that began last week. India has seen a sharp drop in infections since a Septe...

Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

Ace Group has launched exclusive X Residences limited edition luxury homes at Ace Parkway with an extra relaxed payment plan to add to the festive cheers of its valued customers Delhi, NCR, India NewsVoir As the festive season gets underw...

AIADMK's ally PMK hits out at govt, warns of massive quota protest

Accusing the government of not paying heed to peoples grievances, ruling AIADMKs ally Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest next year demanding 20 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020