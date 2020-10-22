Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hariri secures parliamentary support to be Lebanon's next PM

Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as protests gripped the country, furious at Lebanon's ruling elite.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:57 IST
Hariri secures parliamentary support to be Lebanon's next PM

Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri secured enough support in parliamentary talks on Thursday to be named prime minister and try to form a government to tackle the worst crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

A tally by Reuters and local media of nominations declared by politicians after consultations with President Michel Aoun showed Hariri had won the backing of 47 parliamentarians, more than the number of MPs yet to formally declare their stance. Hariri would still face major challenges to navigate Lebanon's power-sharing politics and agree a cabinet, which must then address a mounting list of woes: a banking crisis, currency crash, rising poverty and crippling state debts.

A new government will also have to contend with a COVID-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage. Sunni leader Hariri's last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as protests gripped the country, furious at Lebanon's ruling elite.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIL registers production of Malathion Technical in first two-quarters of FY 20-21

HIL India Limited, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers registered highest-ever production of Malathion Technical in the first two-quarters of FY 20-21. Despite restrictions due to...

#MeToo: M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

A&#160;criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matterAn&#160;Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ACMM&#160;tryi...

India's West Bengal hits record daily COVID-19 cases amid festival

The Indian state of West Bengal reported its biggest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections as thousands of people thronged the streets for a major Hindu festival that began last week. India has seen a sharp drop in infections since a Septe...

Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

Ace Group has launched exclusive X Residences limited edition luxury homes at Ace Parkway with an extra relaxed payment plan to add to the festive cheers of its valued customers Delhi, NCR, India NewsVoir As the festive season gets underw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020