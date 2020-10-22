Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Hathras, over dozen firearms seized

The police on Thursday claimed to have busted an illegal arms-manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras following the arrest of a man and seizure of over a dozen firearms along with ammunition. The police have seized 14 pistols of .315 bore, three rifles, including two of .315 bore, and three unfinished pistols of varying capacities from the unit besides ammunition in huge quantity.

Equipments and raw material used for illegally making the firearms have also been seized, police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

"The illegal arms factory was busted by a joint team of officials from the Kotwali police station and a special operations group (SOG). One person was caught from the spot located on Jalesar road here," Jaiswal said. The man has been identified as Kanchan, a local, who has been booked earlier also in over half a dozen cases, including under the Arms Act and attempted murder, the police said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at Kotwali Nagar police station and legal proceedings have been initiated..