Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Hathras, over dozen firearms seized

One person has been arrested in connection with the case, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. "The illegal arms factory was busted by a joint team of officials from the Kotwali police station and a special operations group (SOG).

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:43 IST
Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Hathras, over dozen firearms seized

The police on Thursday claimed to have busted an illegal arms-manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras following the arrest of a man and seizure of over a dozen firearms along with ammunition. The police have seized 14 pistols of .315 bore, three rifles, including two of .315 bore, and three unfinished pistols of varying capacities from the unit besides ammunition in huge quantity.

Equipments and raw material used for illegally making the firearms have also been seized, police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

"The illegal arms factory was busted by a joint team of officials from the Kotwali police station and a special operations group (SOG). One person was caught from the spot located on Jalesar road here," Jaiswal said. The man has been identified as Kanchan, a local, who has been booked earlier also in over half a dozen cases, including under the Arms Act and attempted murder, the police said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at Kotwali Nagar police station and legal proceedings have been initiated..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturdays home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into th...

#MeToo: M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

A&#160;criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matterAn&#160;Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate ACMM&#160;tryi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020