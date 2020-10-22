Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban rockets kill 4 civilians in northern Afghanistan

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing. Elsewhere, in the northern Takhar province, the Ministry of Defense claimed at least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed in a strike conducted by Afghan warplanes on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:05 IST
Taliban rockets kill 4 civilians in northern Afghanistan

At least four civilians were killed in their homes by militant rocket fire in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Defense said. The ministry statement blamed the Taliban for the firing, which it said wounded another 14 civilians and destroyed several houses in the Sharin Tagab district of Faryab province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A recent increase in violence nationwide comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are holding peace talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have for years maintained a political office. The negotiations, envisaged under a US deal signed with the insurgents in February, are meant to end Afghanistan's gruelling 19-year war and are seen as the country's best chance at peace.

The Trump administration has pledged to pull out American forces from Afghanistan, but U.S. officials have stressed that the Taliban have still not met requirements to reduce violence against Afghans, a key element of the U.S. withdrawal plan. The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, warned earlier this week that the “distressingly high” levels of violence threaten to derail the peace talks.

His comments came as days of renewed fighting have plagued the southern Helmand province, a longtime Taliban stronghold. The Taliban last Friday agreed to halt their attacks on condition that the US stop its airstrikes in the area. In Helmand, two civilians and three police officers were killed late Wednesday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, said the governor's spokesman Omer Zwak. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Elsewhere, in the northern Takhar province, the Ministry of Defense claimed at least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed in a strike conducted by Afghan warplanes on Wednesday afternoon. However, local officials said all 12 of those killed were civilians, and that the airstrike targeted a mosque. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, said 16 others were wounded.

The Ministry of Defense said it was investigating the allegations of civilian casualties in the airstrike. On Tuesday, at least 36 Afghan police were killed in an ambush claimed by the Taliban in northern Afghanistan - the deadliest attack since the long-delayed peace talks began last month.

On Sunday, a suicide car bombing killed at least 13 people and wounded around 120 others in the western Ghor province. Although no one claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to record 27.2 pc

Foreign investor holding in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has risen to a record high of 27.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Reliance Industries RIL on Thursda...

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the new Atalanta thanks to the...

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020