Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan air strike hits religious school, officials say, after Taliban attacks

An Afghan military air strike targeting Taliban fighters killed at least 12 people, including children, and wounded 14 in an attack that hit a religious school in the northeastern province of Takhar, two provincial officials said on Thursday. Hadi Jamal, an Afghan military spokesman, confirmed the air strike on Wednesday evening but said it was "not clear if the attack had accidentally killed civilians and children" and that an investigation had been launched.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:06 IST
Afghan air strike hits religious school, officials say, after Taliban attacks

An Afghan military air strike targeting Taliban fighters killed at least 12 people, including children, and wounded 14 in an attack that hit a religious school in the northeastern province of Takhar, two provincial officials said on Thursday.

Hadi Jamal, an Afghan military spokesman, confirmed the air strike on Wednesday evening but said it was "not clear if the attack had accidentally killed civilians and children" and that an investigation had been launched. He did not elaborate on what kind of air strike had been carried out.

The two provincial officials asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press. Senior officials in the capital city Kabul, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, denied that children had been killed in the air strike. "The news of the killing of children in a mosque in Takhar is baseless. Those who dragged our forces to dust and blood yesterday were destroyed, and we have an undeniable proof," Saleh wrote on his Facebook page. In a statement, the hardline Islamist Taliban movement said 12 children were killed and 18 others including a cleric wounded in the air strike.

Taliban fighters have killed at least 37 government troops in attacks over the past 72 hours in an offensive to overrun Baharak district in Takhar, prompting government forces to call in air support, provincial officials said. Abdul Qayoom Hayrat, head of the provincial health department in Takhar, said that 10 of the dead soldiers were members of the Afghan special forces.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the insurgents were engaged in fighting with government forces in Takhar. Afghanistan has seen rising insurgent violence while talks are underway in Qatar that could help the United States find a way out of its longest war.

The United States signed an agreement with the Taliban in February to promote a negotiated end to the 19-year-old conflict, and talks between the insurgents and the U.S.-backed government began more than a month ago. But they have yet to yield any major breakthrough.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.A U.S.-brokered deal...

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahp...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020