Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras controversy: AMU to extend tenure of 'terminated' docs

"On the request of the Chief Medical officer of the hospital, received on Wednesday, the university has given its nod to the proposal to extend the tenure of the two doctors," AMU spokesperson Omar Saleem Peerzada said over phone from Aligarh on Thursday. The order ending the contract of the two doctors -- Dr Mohamnad Azeemudin and Dr Obaid Imtiaz -- was issued by Chief Medical Officer S A Zaidi on Tuesday, a day after the CBI team probing the gang-rape and death case visited the hospital.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST
Hathras controversy: AMU to extend tenure of 'terminated' docs

The Aligarh Muslim University has agreed to extend the tenure of two Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College doctors, whose services were allegedly "terminated" for their remarks in connection with the case of alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. "On the request of the Chief Medical officer of the hospital, received on Wednesday, the university has given its nod to the proposal to extend the tenure of the two doctors," AMU spokesperson Omar Saleem Peerzada said over phone from Aligarh on Thursday.

The order ending the contract of the two doctors -- Dr Mohamnad Azeemudin and Dr Obaid Imtiaz -- was issued by Chief Medical Officer S A Zaidi on Tuesday, a day after the CBI team probing the gang-rape and death case visited the hospital. The AMU authorities have denied the allegations of termination as "highly speculative" and said the two doctors were engaged "on a temporary one-month vacancy from September 9".

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) had written a letter to the AMU Vice Chancellor on Wednesday and urged him to take immediate steps to withdraw the termination order. The letter signed by RDA president Mohammad Hamza Malik and general secretary Mohammad Kaashif stated that the action against the two doctors smacked of "vendetta politics" and was aimed at muzzling the right to freedom of expression. The two doctors told reporters on Tuesday that "they were quite taken aback by this step because they had not been given a chance to present their view to the authorities." In response to a query by mediapersons, the two doctors had hinted that they might have paid a price for giving their opinion to some journalists who had visited the hospital in connection to the Hathras case. The 19-year-old woman, who was assaulted and allegedly raped by four men, was under treatment at the hospital before being referred to Delhi. She died at a Delhi hospital later.

Reported comments of one of the doctors contradicted the Uttar Pradesh Police's stand that the FSL report in the case found no traces of sperm, indicating that there was no rape. The doctor had reportedly claimed the FSL report had no evidentiary value as samples were collected 11 days after the crime. Meanwhile, President of the Progressive Medicos and Scientific Forum (PMSF ) Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti also wrote to the AMU Vice Chancellor, demanding the "revocation of the termination order of two the Medical officers". The letter, which was sent by mail on Thursday, states that it appears that the two doctors have "paid the price for providing factually correct and scientifically sound information pertaining to the samples of the Hathras rape victim " The letter states that it is unfortunate that "the two doctors have been punished because their version contradicts the police version"  of the alleged gang-rape. The letter states that this episode  comes at a time when universities across the country are "struggling hard to defend democratic values and the fundamental rights"  of freedom of expression.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. officials took part in rare Israeli visit to Sudan, source says

An Israeli delegation was accompanied by U.S. officials when it travelled to Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on a potential warming of relations with former adversary Sudan, a person briefed on the trip said on Thursday.A U.S.-brokered deal...

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahp...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Huawei Mate 40 series goes official: Specs, price and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 series was launched today alongside a host of other products including the Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei FreeBuds Studio, Huawei Sound, and Huawei M-Pen 2.The series comprising Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020