15-year jail term, Rs 50,000 fine for man convicted of raping minor
A special POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) Court here has awarded a 15-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a person convicted of raping a minor girl.ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST
The sentence was pronounced through video conferencing by Justice Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari in a special POCSO court.
On August 7, 2016, under the Babri police station of Khanpur village in Muzaffarnagar district, the accused had raped a nine-year-old girl in an isolated place on the pretext of getting her a pencil. (ANI)
