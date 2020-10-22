Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi court issues death warrant against 1971 war crimes convict

A special Bangladeshi tribunal on Thursday issued a death warrant for executing an opposition party leader for committing crimes against humanity by siding with Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) issued the death warrant against opposition Jatiya Party leader Syed Mohammad Qaiser, six years after his conviction in the crime. The move comes a day after Qaiser lost his final appeal in Supreme Court's apex Appellate Division.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:36 IST
Bangladeshi court issues death warrant against 1971 war crimes convict

A special Bangladeshi tribunal on Thursday issued a death warrant for executing an opposition party leader for committing crimes against humanity by siding with Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) issued the death warrant against opposition Jatiya Party leader Syed Mohammad Qaiser, six years after his conviction in the crime.

The move comes a day after Qaiser lost his final appeal in Supreme Court's apex Appellate Division. "The death warrant has been sent to prison authorities while its copies were dispatched to the home and law ministries and Dhaka's district magistrate," ICT-BD registrar Sayeed Ahmad told newsmen.

Qaiser had independently raised an armed militia group having uniforms and named it after himself in northeastern Habiganj and carried out atrocities against those who were supportive of the freedom fighters as the Liberation War was underway. He challenged the death penalty before the Supreme Court's Appellate Division. Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain chaired a four-member bench of the apex court and issued its verdict upholding the ICT-BD judgment on January 14 this year.

Qaiser now could seek a review of the final judgment by the apex court within next 15 days. Qaiser would also get a chance to seek presidential clemency. Bangladesh launched the process to expose to justice the war criminals in 2010.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Germany issues travel warnings as COVID surges in Europe

Germany warned on Thursday against travel to neighbouring countries, Belgiums foreign minister went into intensive care and Spain said COVID-19 was out of control in many areas, as governments across Europe took action to fight the pandemic...

Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei in areas of artificial intelligence AI at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.SDAIA and Al...

Northern Rlys to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over

The Northern Railways will hand over the reins of the Parliament canteen to ITDC on November 15, bringing to an end its 52-year legacy of serving food to Parliamentarians. A letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Northern Railw...

Twitter officials summoned by Parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi next week on Personal Data Protection Bill: sources.

Twitter officials summoned by Parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi next week on Personal Data Protection Bill sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020