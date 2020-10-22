Andhra govt starts 10-day coronavirus awareness drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed officials to focus on the 10-day special drive to create awareness about the precautions against Coronavirus. The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day coronavirus awareness program to make people more aware of the importance of social distancing and other precautions that should be taken in order to keep themselves and society safe from coronavirus.

The district administration officers and volunteers on the field imparting the ways of precautions, which can be taken at home for the next 10 days which will last till October 31, 2020. Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said, "We are at a stage where the Covid 19 cases are declining, but we cannot be complacent. The government has observed that the people of the state are not taking the proper precaution. All they need to do is wear a mask, keep social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and regular hand washing."

Bhaskar further added, "Everyone should be made aware of the importance of wearing masks, respiratory hygiene, and social distancing. The state government has started a 10-day special awareness drive under which department officials and the volunteers will be educating and informing the citizens to keep themselves safe by following a few simple procedures. Also all government departments will be putting hoardings and posters about the precautionary procedures." (ANI)