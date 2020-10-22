Left Menu
IUML MLA KM Shaji summoned by ED, property details collected

On the direction of Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Kozhikode Corporation officials measured and estimated property of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji here on Thursday, in connection with a bribery case that the investigation agency is probing.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On the direction of Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Kozhikode Corporation officials measured and estimated property of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji here on Thursday, in connection with a bribery case that the investigation agency is probing. The ED is probing the case registered based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the complaint that KM Shaji, had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for sanctioning Plus Two batch for aided School at Azhikode in Kannur.

It is learned that ED has summoned the IUML MLA for questioning on November 10.Meanwhile, in a development on the case, ED recorded a statement of IUML General Secretary KPA Majeed on Wednesday that extended for more than five hours. The ED officials also questioned Kannur district general secretary of IUML Abdul Kareem Cheleri. Earlier, notices were issued close to 30 persons to be present before the ED officials.

Before ED took the case, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had registered an FIR at the Thalassery court against MLA KM Shaji over bribery allegations. (ANI)

