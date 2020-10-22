UK to enforce sanctions on Russian GRU officers over cyber attacks on Germany

Britain will enforce asset freezes and travel bans against two officers from Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) and one of its units responsible for 2015 cyber attacks on Germany's parliament, the foreign office said on Thursday. It said the sanctions, which come into force immediately, were made under the European Union's regime.

"The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Germany and our European partners to hold Russia to account for cyber attacks designed to undermine Western democracies," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement. "This criminal behaviour brings the Russian government into further disrepute."