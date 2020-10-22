Nigeria's president directed forces to act within law -adviser

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security forces to operate within "the confines of legality" and show restraint in countering protests and violence, his national security adviser said on Thursday.

Protests in Lagos over police brutality have spiralled into violence in recent days.

"The security agencies have been asked to apply as much restraint as possible," National Security adviser Babagana Monguno said. "But then again, the youths should also understand that pushing their luck might also result in unwanted issues."