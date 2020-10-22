Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in high-altitude area in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion on Sunday, government sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:45 IST
Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in high-altitude area in Sikkim
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in a high-altitude border area in Sikkim and perform 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion on Sunday, government sources said. The defence minister's decision to celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in the border area in Sikkim sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) comes in the midst of India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Sources said the defence minister will travel to Sikkim on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit, during which he will visit a number of border posts of the Indian Army besides inaugurating a few infrastructure projects. "The defence minister will spend Saturday night with Army soldiers to celebrate Dussehra. On Sunday, he will perform 'shastra puja' there," said a source.

The defence minister had performed 'Shastra Puja' in the French port city of Bordeaux during Dussehra last year as he was on a bilateral visit to the country then. Singh has been performing 'Shastra Puja' during Dussehra for the last several years, including during his tenure as the Union Home Minister in the previous NDA government.

His visit to Sikkim to celebrate Dussehra will be a morale booster for the soldiers, said an official. Almost all formations of the Indian Army along the LAC are on a very high level of alert in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

India and China are locked in an over five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

Six Sri Lankan fishermen weredetained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indianterritorial waters, the maritime agency said on ThursdayIt has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast GuardsaidIndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lanka...

Restriction on foreign carriers' cargo flights to provide level playing field to domestic airlines: Puri

Indias decision to restrict foreign carriers non-scheduled cargo flights to major cities in the country was taken to provide a level playing to domestic airlines at a time when COVID-19 has significantly affected the aviation sector, said C...

Odisha institutes award to honour singer Sunanda Patnaik

The Odisha government instituted the Sunanda Samman for excellence in classical music on Thursday in the honour of eminent singer Sunanda Patnaik. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard, an official said, adding th...

Nitish may do another volte face, Chirag cautions the BJP

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte face and re-align with Lalu Prasads RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA. Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020