UP: Court defers bail plea hearing of man booked for sedition

A local court here has deferred the bail plea hearing of one of the four people booked on sedition and other charges by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this month. Alam, a resident of Rampur was among the four held by the police on October 5 while they were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped.

The four were identified as Alam, Siddique Kappan, a journalist of Malapuram in Kerala, Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, and Masood Ahmad of Bahraich. Additional district and sessions judge Amar Singh deferred the date for hearing the bail application of Alam. The court will hear the matter on October 29. "Adjournment was sought by us since neither we had the case diary nor related documents," District Government Counsel (DGC) Shiv Ram Singh said. The police has informed that since the government transferred the case to the Special Task Force on October 18, the papers have been sent to them, Singh stated. According to the DGC, district judge Sadhana Rani Thakur had earlier transferred the bail application of Alam to the court of additional district and sessions judge Amar Singh.

The hearing of the bail application of Rehman and Ahmad is slated for October 28 in the court of district judge, Mathura. On October 16, the bail application of Rehman, Alam, and Ahmad was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mathura, said Gopal Gautam, the counsel for the three accused. On October 7, the court had sent the four accused on judicial remand of 14 days while the crime branch had on October 20 requested the court of CJM, Mathura to extend the remand. The judicial remand of the four, having alleged links with radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, was extended till November 2 by CJM Anju Rajput on Tuesday, since investigations by the crime branch were still on, an official said..