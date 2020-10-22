Will block implementation of Centre's farm laws if voted to power, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will reject and block the implementation of the Centre's farm laws in Punjab when if it forms a government in the state, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will reject and block the implementation of the Centre's farm laws in Punjab when if it forms a government in the state, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday. "We will totally reject and block the implementation of Modi's anti-farmer Acts in Punjab," Badal told the media here.
He said the entire state should be declared a principal market area. He said that SAD has been demanding that the assured marketing at MSP regime must not only continue but must also be expanded to cover all the 22 listed crops.
"When SAD forms a government in the state, we will ensure that this demand is converted into an achievement," he said. Badal said that SAD will do anything for the farmers because they are the backbone of Punjab's economy. He said that people and farmers want the state to be declared a principal market area.
"But bills which were brought by the Amarinder Singh Government carried none of these provisions. He is guilty of misleading and betraying the trust of the House," said Badal The former Deputy Chief minister alleged "a deep-rooted and devious conspiracy between the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh against the farmers".
