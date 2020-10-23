Delhi: Man held for killing brother, his wife

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother and his wife in west Delhi’s Mundka area, police said on Thursday. On Monday, police received information that a couple, Rajesh and Ruchi, who were residents of Friends Enclave, Mundka had gone missing. A case was registered at the Mundka Police Station and investigation started, a police officer said. Rajesh's brother, Shri Bhagwan, became a suspect as he did not cooperate in the probe, the officer said, adding that he eventually admitted to committing the crime. Rajesh was unemployed and would often get into fights with neighbours and relatives, Bhagwan told police.

On October 16, the two brothers had an argument and in a fit of rage, Bhawan killed Rajesh and his wife, police said. Bhagwan then went to Rohtak in Haryana and dumped the bodies there, police said, adding that the bodies have been recovered.