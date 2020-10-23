Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali's army liberates village besieged by jihadists - army statement

Mali's military has regained control of a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for two weeks, it said in a statement on Thursday. The siege began when the militants kidnapped several people in Farabougou, most of whom are of the farming Bambara ethnic group.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 23-10-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 05:02 IST
Mali's army liberates village besieged by jihadists - army statement

Mali's military has regained control of a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for two weeks, it said in a statement on Thursday. The siege began when the militants kidnapped several people in Farabougou, most of whom are of the farming Bambara ethnic group. Malian troops had been unable to reach the village by land because heavy rains have made the roads impassable, a local resident said.

But a mission aided by the air force on Thursday meant that soldiers were able to penetrate the remote area, the statement said. (Reporting By Bate Felix Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Stephen Coates)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make 'difficult but necessary' decisions to secure economic independence: US to Sri Lanka

The United States on Thursday urged Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity. Ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeos visit to Colombo next week, Principal Deputy Assi...

Baseball-Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt pure joy. He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.The 26-year-old was Tampa Bays best hitte...

Mali's army liberates village besieged by jihadists - army statement

Malis military has regained control of a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for two weeks, it said in a statement on Thursday. The siege began when the mil...

Polish court ruling amounts to almost total ban on abortion

Protests gathered across Poland after the Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020