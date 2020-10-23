EndSARS: Buhari urges protesters to stop protests and engage govt. to find solutions

Nigeria's President, Mohammadu Buhari has urged the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage the government in finding solutions. Saying their voice has been heard loud and clear and the governments are responding.

He made this known during his address to the nation on the endears protests that resulted in violence and vandalism in Lagos and some other parts of the country.

According to the statement as quoted, "It has become necessary for me to address you have heard from many concerned Nigerians and having concluded a meeting with all the Security Chiefs.

"I must warn those who have hijacked and misdirected the initial, genuine and well-intended protest of some of our youths in parts of the country, against the excesses of some members of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

"The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.

"As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.

"Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

"The result of this is clear to all observers: human lives have been lost; acts of sexual violence have been reported; two major correctional facilities were attacked and convicts freed; public and private properties completely destroyed or vandalized; the sanctity of the Palace of a Peace Maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an International Airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.

"We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.

"I, therefore, call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage the government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding."