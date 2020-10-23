Pune's leading motorcycle dealer 'goes missing', leaves note
A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday. "The note says that nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide," he said. The police have registered a missing person complaint and launched a search, the office said..PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:05 IST
A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday. Gautam Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto, has left a "note" behind saying that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.
"Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated that he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles," a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station said. "The note says that nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide," he said.
The police have registered a missing person complaint and launched a search, the office said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Pashankar