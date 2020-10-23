Left Menu
Two more cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Friday.

23-10-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Friday. According to the police, a total of five cases have been registered against the Dehradun-based builder and his wife at Dalanwala Police Station for taking money from homebuyers and not giving possession of flats.

"A total of five cases have been registered against the builder and his wife. Dehradun Police has already issued lookout notices for the couple. Further actions are being taken," Circle Office Vivek Kumar told ANI here on Friday. One of the cases registered against the couple alleges that the two took around Rs 40 crore from several homebuyers and absconded without giving possession of the flats. (ANI)

