Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore judge allows probe against prosecutors in maid case

Liyani had sought disciplinary proceedings against the two deputy public prosecutors in her case over the manner in which they led evidence and made certain submissions. "The central consideration in the present case is the need to uphold the proper administration of justice and to safeguard the integrity of the public service," Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said in his decision.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:15 IST
Singapore judge allows probe against prosecutors in maid case
Representative image

Singapore's chief justice said on Friday he would allow an investigation into a complaint of alleged misconduct against two public prosecutors brought by a former maid who was acquitted of stealing from her prominent ex-employer. The rare move to probe the conduct of public prosecutors in the city-state comes after Singapore's high court last month overturned a 2016 conviction against Parti Liyani, an Indonesian maid charged with stealing from the household of Liew Mun Leong, the former chairman of Singapore's Changi Airport.

The court had said there was an "improper motive" for mounting the allegations against Parti. Liyani had sought disciplinary proceedings against the two deputy public prosecutors in her case over the manner in which they led evidence and made certain submissions.

"The central consideration in the present case is the need to uphold the proper administration of justice and to safeguard the integrity of the public service," Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said in his decision. A disciplinary tribunal will be appointed to look into the case, he added. The case, which stoked a backlash against Liew and led to his resignation, highlights the hurdles faced by migrant workers in getting access to justice when faced with legal trouble, rights groups say.

The police, the manpower ministry and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) are reviewing their handling of the case, the law minister K Shanmugam has said. The deputy prosecutors did not oppose the application for a probe and "welcome the chance to present a full and transparent account of what transpired during the trial involving Ms Parti Liyani, and will cooperate fully in any inquiry" the AGC said.

With the help of non-governmental organisation HOME and the pro bono services of her lawyer Anil Balchandani, Liyani successfully appealed against her conviction and sentence of 26 months in jail for stealing S$34,000 ($25,000) worth of items such as watches and designer bags. Liew, who was a prominent civil servant before joining the private sector, resigned from his various positions following a public furore against him over the case.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nalanda Educational Institutions is in the Process of Shaping India's Future by Enlightening the Path of its Students

Hyderabad, Telangana There is no denying the fact that the literacy rate in India is very low as compared to the other countries. Nalanda Educational Institutions is working hard to enhance the countrys literacy rate. The institute has pro...

WeWork India appoints new CFO, General Counsel

Co-working major WeWork India on Friday said it has appointed Clifford Lobo as Chief Financial OfficerCFO. It has also appointed Hiranmai Rallabandi as General Counsel while Santosh Martin has been elevated to Head of Sales. Clifford Lobo h...

Ballia firing: Police recover weapon used in crime

The police on Friday recovered the revolver used in the shooting incident in Durjanpur village here which had left one person dead. According to police, BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly killing the man during the al...

Taneira by Titan launches its Flagship Store in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirTaneira, the youngest brand from the House of Titan, continues to expand its successful retail journey in India, launches its first flagship store in Mumbai. Located on Turner Road, Bandra, this is the bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020