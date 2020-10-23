Left Menu
Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Faizan Khan in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to one Faizan Khan, who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charges in connection with a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to one Faizan Khan, who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act charges in connection with a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. Faizan Khan was accused of allegedly giving SIM card on fake ID to Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who is a co-accused in the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to Faizan Khan and said he shall be released on bail after he furnishes a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount. "I am of the view that embargo of section 43-D of the UAPA, 1967 is not attracted in the present, however, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case, I am of the view that petitioner deserves bail," the bench said.

The court also told Faizan Khan not to directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence. Faizan Khan, an employee at a telecom store, was accused of giving SIM card on a fake ID to Jamia Coordination Committee member Asif Iqbal Tanha. Faizan has been named as accused by the Delhi Police in the "larger conspiracy" behind the northeast Delhi violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the Police, Faizan "deliberately" gave out sim card on a fake ID to Tanha to "manage the various protest sites and mobilise Muslim people of the area", which led to chakka jam and violence in the area between February 24 and 26. At least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured in the violence which took place in the northeast area of the national capital in February this year between groups supporting and opposing the CAA. (ANI)

