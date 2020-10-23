Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak passed bill for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction fearing sanctions: Jadhav's friend

Pakistan decided to pass the bill for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction to avoid sanctions from United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:03 IST
Pak passed bill for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction fearing sanctions: Jadhav's friend
Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh, talking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan decided to pass the bill for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction to avoid sanctions from United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh said on Friday. "I see it as positive news. They (Pakistan) also fear if they would not have passed the bill they could have got sanctions from the UNSC. Now, this has given us hope that things will happen in a structured way," Singh told ANI.

He also said that there will be a lot of repercussions if Pakistan will not act according to the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). "If they will not act according to the ICJ verdict there will be a lot of repercussions. The realisation of that itself has given us hope that thing will actually move in the right direction."

He further said this India has been very vocal about all the documents relating to the Kulbhushan Yadav and emphasised, "We need consular access which should be unconditional and unimpeded." Arvind Singh's statement comes after Pakistan National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved the bill for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's conviction on Wednesday.

Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a military court for espionage. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said that the bill to review the conviction of Jadhav has been introduced with the directives of the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, reported Dawn. The ordinance allows Jadhav to file an appeal against his conviction in a high court.

Farogh warned that in case the bill was not adopted by Parliament, Pakistan could face sanctions for not complying with the ICJ's verdict. The law minister said that India could be filing a contempt petition against Pakistan in the ICJ by promulgating the said ordinance. Recently, India had lashed out at Pakistan for failing to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The ICJ had upheld India's claim of the Pakistani regime committing the grievous violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit falls 5% to Rs 1,065 cr

Tech Mahindra on Friday posted around 5 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year. The company had a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a sta...

Mastercard Partners with Atlantis to Expand Digital First Program in India

Gurgaon Haryana India, Oct 23 ANINewsVoir Addressing the growing demand for digital payment solutions for everything, from buying coffee to ordering groceries, Mastercard today in partnership with Atlantis announced the expansion of the Dig...

Forms and Gears and Sandvik to Offer Turnkey and Digitisation Solutions

The partnership offers cutting edge Turnkey and Digitisation solutions to clients in South Asia, South East Asia and Oceana Swedish conglomerate Sandvik Coromant has partnered with one of Asias oldest, largest and best known fixture buildin...

Moonshot Conversation Invites another Global Guest - Andrew Newman

Moonshot Conversations, led by the Founders of Korroboree, Lina Ashar and Agnelorajesh Athaide, is quickly becoming the most talked about and the most favourite Facebook Live for parents across India. With just 18 episodes, Moonshot Conver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020