Maharashtra announces package of Rs 10,000 crores for rain-affected parts of state

Maharashtra government has announced a package of Rs 10,000 crores for the rain-affected parts of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST
Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government has announced a package of Rs 10,000 crores for the rain-affected parts of the state. The amount will be disbursed before Diwali, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"It is the government's duty to give help those affected by flood and rains. After the review meeting, I have decided to give Rs 10000 crores help to farmers and affected people for various work in the flood-hit region. We are trying this help reaches people by Diwali," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. "Instead of Rs 6800 per hectare help to farmers, we are increasing it to Rs 10,000 per hectare," he added.

"I will also urge the Centre to do the same. Till now, we have given approximately Rs 3800 crores help to disaster-affected people," he said. (ANI)

