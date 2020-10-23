Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off U.S. reaction

Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off U.S. reactionReuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:47 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that Turkey had been testing the S-400 air defense system it bought from Russia, adding that the objection from NATO ally United States on the issue did not matter.
Washington says Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 systems compromise NATO defences, and has threatened sanctions. An apparent firing test of S-400s test last week prompted a furious response from the State Department and Pentagon.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Russian
- S-400
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks and FX rise; Turkish lira hits all-time low
Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet as tensions ease
Top Turkish, Greek diplomats hold first meeting since crisis
Top Turkish, Greek diplomats hold first meeting since crisis, agree on talks
Turkish court approves new indictment against philanthropist Kavala- media