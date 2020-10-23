Maharashtra Police reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state police to 26,057, the state police informed on Friday. As per a statement, the total figure includes 1,739 active cases, 24,053 recoveries, and 274 deaths.

Additionally, the statement informed that as many as 2,87,342 COVID-related offences have been registered so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country, with 1,50,510 active cases 42,831 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

As many as 14,31,856 recoveries have been reported so far. (ANI)