Britain wants to secure EU trade deal as soon as possible, says PM's spokesman
Britain wants to secure a trade deal with the European Union as soon as possible, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, when asked how long new, intensive talks might continue. "We've been clear throughout that we want to reach an agreement ... as soon as possible.Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:11 IST
"We've been clear throughout that we want to reach an agreement ... as soon as possible. That is what we continue to work towards," the spokesman told reporters.
