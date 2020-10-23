Left Menu
Cop abducted from Delhi, dumped in Firozabad after being robbed, assaulted

A constable was allegedly abducted from Delhi in a bus and thrown out of the vehicle over 250 kms away in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad after being robbed and assaulted by a group of men during the drive, police said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A constable was allegedly abducted from Delhi in a bus and thrown out of the vehicle over 250 kms away in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad after being robbed and assaulted by a group of men during the drive, police said on Friday. According to the police, constable Sachin was on patrolling duty at around 11 pm on October 21 when he entered a bus near Kashmiri Gate area for checking.

However, the police said that the goons inside the bus immediately closed the door trapping the constable inside and then snatched his service pistol, wallet and mobile phone. The goons also allegedly assaulted him while they drove to Firozabad, where they dumped the constable out of the bus and absconded. The constable managed to reach the nearest police station, contacted his seniors and informed them about the incident.

The police said that a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

