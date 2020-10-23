Create separate room at every police station for woman complainants: UP CM to officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to to create a separate room in every police station of the state where women complainants can convey their problems to women personnel without any hesitation. "The separate room equipped with all basic facilities should be made in all police stations so that an aggrieved woman is able to speak without any hesitation to the female police personnel. "Not only this, all the helpline numbers (1090, 181, 112, 1076, 1098 and 102) on which a woman can call for help when needed should be written there. A warning will also be written there for those who misuse the numbers," a statement quoting the chief minister said. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a women's help desk from his official residence here on Friday.

The woman's help desk will be set up at all the 1,535 police stations of the state under the 'Mission Shakti', a women's empowerment campaign launched by the state government. The campaign was launched last week with an aim to provide help to women and instill a sense of security in them. In his address, the chief minister said the honour of women will have to be maintained. "For this, take this program of 'mission Shakti' to schools, colleges and other institutions as well. Make people aware about this (campaign) during morning prayers and any cultural event," the CM said. Stating that a lot has changed during the week-long Mission Shakti program, Adityanath said in the past, those who made "a mountain out of mole hill are themselves in the dock." "The police department has done a good job during this period. The activities of other departments related to the campaign and the future action plan should be reviewed by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister's Office," he said, adding that this is a campaign to change people's thinking towards women. The chief minister also spoke to some women and public representatives at the women's help desks set up in Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut and Agra. The women representatives said the government has been committed from the beginning to protect, honour and work for self-reliance of women.

DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said that "our whole effort is aimed to present force as a 'Mitra Police'". We will leave no stone unturned to make Uttar Pradesh a safe state, he aaid. He also informed the chief minister about the progress of the campaign so far. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi conducted the program.