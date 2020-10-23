Left Menu
No compromise in ensuring quality control, timely completion of new Parliament House: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasized that there should be no compromise in ensuring quality control and timely completion of the work relating to the new Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:19 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the meeting on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Birla chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of the New Parliament House on Friday. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting.

According to a press statement, during the meeting, Birla was briefed about the progress made in the shifting of facilities and other infrastructure from the area proposed for the construction of the new building. The barricading plan and the various mitigating measures to control the air and noise pollution during the construction process were elaborated. The officers of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs further briefed Birla about the proposed movement plan of VIPs and staff during this period, including during the Parliament Sessions. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building, the officers mentioned.

During the meeting, Birla was informed that the construction of the new building will commence in December 2020 and is likely to be completed by October 2022. Reviewing the various aspects and progress of the project, Birla stressed on the smooth coordination and resolving issues between various agencies involved on a regular basis. He emphasized that there should be no compromise in ensuring quality control and timely completion of the work.

During the meeting, it was decided, under the direction of Lok Sabha Speaker, to constitute a Monitoring Committee to oversee the day-to-day execution of the construction work of the new Building. The Monitoring Committee will include, among others, officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, CPWD, NDMC and architect/designer of the project. The new building will have separate offices for Members of Parliament. Among other facilities for the Members, each seat for them in the Chambers will be comfortable (with blocks of two seats) and equipped with digital interfaces, which will be a step forward towards a paperless office.

Besides Chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the new Building will have a grand 'Constitution Hall', which will house, among other things, the original copy of the Constitution, digital displays for showcasing India's democratic heritage, etc. It was informed that the visitors will be given access to this Hall to help them to appreciate and understand India's journey as a parliamentary democracy. The new building will also have a Lounge for MPs, a Library, six Committee rooms, dining areas and parking space.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava; Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra; senior officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat; Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, CPWD and other agencies concerned were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

