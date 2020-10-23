Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five women killed in blast in TN fireworks factory

He also directed Revenue Minister RB Udaya Kumar and District Collector T G Vinay to oversee rescue work and meet the families of the victims to console them. Condoling the deaths, DMK president M K Stalin demanded that the government ensure safety measures in fireworks factories ahead of Diwali festival.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:22 IST
Five women killed in blast in TN fireworks factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five women were killed in a blast at a private fireworks factory here on Friday, police said. Citing initial probe, police said chemicals which were being mixed and stuffed caught fire due to friction leading to a series of explosions, severely damaging the structure located at Muruganeri village.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The victims were identified as Ayyammal, Suruliammal, Lakshmi, Veluthai and Kaleeswari.

Several other workers managed to escape to safety, police said, adding fire service units from Virudhunagar and Srivilliputhur were used to put out the blaze. Palaniswami, in a statement in Chennai, urged factory owners to ensure all safety standards and directed the district collectors to conduct periodical review of the units and ensure safety of labourers.

He also announced Rs one lakh to those who had sustained grievous injuries. However, it was not immediately clear how many persons had suffered such injuries. He also directed Revenue Minister RB Udaya Kumar and District Collector T G Vinay to oversee rescue work and meet the families of the victims to console them.

Condoling the deaths, DMK president M K Stalin demanded that the government ensure safety measures in fireworks factories ahead of Diwali festival. He sought adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in gratitude post as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywoods smile queen Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The Kick actor took to the photo-sharing platform and share...

Punjab CM okays industrial development in agricultural, mixed-use land

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took a slew of decisions to further boost industrial development and investment in the state, including allowing industry in agricultural and mixed-use areas, subject to certain conditions. Be...

Corruption in recruitment: UP CM orders FIR against computer agency, six others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to lodge an FIR against a computer agency and six others for alleged corruption during appointments to the Cooperative Department in the previous SP regime, officials said here on Fri...

BJP candidate elected unopposed in Manipur bypoll

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was on Friday elected unopposed in the by-election at the Singhat assembly constituency in Manipurs Churachandpur district, officials said. He was declared unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020