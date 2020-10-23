Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO chief says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games

Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28 — a Greek national holiday. Stoltenberg said he hoped the cancellation of the war games would have a positive influence on German-mediated efforts to ease tensions between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Those tensions flared over the summer and raised fears that open conflict might break out over underwater energy exploration rights.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:11 IST
NATO chief says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that Greece and Turkey are going to cancel war games scheduled for next week on each other's national holidays, in a further sign of easing of tensions between the two NATO allies and historic rivals. "Both Greece and Turkey have decided to cancel military exercises which were planned for next week," Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers, where the two countries made the announcement. "These are steps in the right direction, they help to reduce the risks of incidents and accidents." Earlier this month, Turkey's foreign ministry accused Greece of planning military exercises in the Aegean Sea to coincide with Turkey's Oct. 29 national day celebrations. Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28 — a Greek national holiday.

Stoltenberg said he hoped the cancellation of the war games would have a positive influence on German-mediated efforts to ease tensions between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Those tensions flared over the summer and raised fears that open conflict might break out over underwater energy exploration rights. The NATO military alliance has helped the two countries set up a system to avoid armed clashes, including a communications hotline, and talks are continuing to broaden the safeguard system. The two countries have also agreed to resume so-called exploratory talks aimed at building confidence and resolving disputes, last held in 2016.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in gratitude post as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywoods smile queen Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The Kick actor took to the photo-sharing platform and share...

Punjab CM okays industrial development in agricultural, mixed-use land

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took a slew of decisions to further boost industrial development and investment in the state, including allowing industry in agricultural and mixed-use areas, subject to certain conditions. Be...

Corruption in recruitment: UP CM orders FIR against computer agency, six others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to lodge an FIR against a computer agency and six others for alleged corruption during appointments to the Cooperative Department in the previous SP regime, officials said here on Fri...

BJP candidate elected unopposed in Manipur bypoll

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was on Friday elected unopposed in the by-election at the Singhat assembly constituency in Manipurs Churachandpur district, officials said. He was declared unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020