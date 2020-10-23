Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media has become "highly polarised", says Bombay HC over PILs against 'media trial' in Rajput death case

Hearing PILs alleging media trial in the reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the court also remarked that it was a question not of regulation but "checks and balances". During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, told the court that it had not leaked any information related to the matter to the media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:46 IST
Media has become "highly polarised", says Bombay HC over PILs against 'media trial' in Rajput death case

The Bombay High Court on Friday observed that the media has become "highly polarised" and changed over time while journalists were "neutral" in the past. Hearing PILs alleging media trial in the reportage of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the court also remarked that it was a question not of regulation but "checks and balances".

During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, told the court that it had not leaked any information related to the matter to the media. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the CBI, asserted that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), which are also probing cases related to the actor's death by suicide in June, too had not leaked any information.

All the three central agencies had filed affidavits in the court stating that they had not leaked any probe-related information, he said. "We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," the ASG added.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing final arguments on public interest litigations(PIL) seeking that the media be asked to be restrained in its coverage of the probe into the actor's death. The court is hearing arguments on whether a statutory mechanism is required to regulate the TV news content.

As lawyers of news channels cited old judgments to argue against a statutory regulatory mechanism, the court remarked that the media has changed. "The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised....This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines." "You want to criticize the government, do it. The issue is someone has died and the allegation is you are interfering," the court added.

The hearing will continue next week. At an earlier hearing, the petitioners, which include a group of retired police officers, had claimed that news channels were broadcasting sensitive information.

"How were the channels getting access to such information?" the petitioners asked, alleging that probe agencies must have been their sources. The Union government, National Broadcasting Standards Authority and the news channels which are party to the case told the court that the electronic media has a self-regulatory mechanism and the state must not have any control over their content.PTI AYA KRK GSN GSN GSN

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but logs losses on the week

London stocks jumped on Friday, boosted by upbeat Barclays earnings and rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal before year end, but the blue-chip FTSE 100 still logged its second weekly decline on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions.T...

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co to fill 8,500 vacant posts

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said state-owned Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd MSETCL will recruit staff to fill up 8,500 vacant posts. Most of these posts are for technicians and engineers, accordi...

Israel won't oppose U.S. sale of F-35 to UAE

Israel will not oppose U.S. sales of specific weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday, in an apparent reference to the F-35 warplanes sought by A...

Israel won't oppose US sale of 'specific' weapons to UAE, Netanyahu and Gantz say

Israel will not oppose U.S. sales of specific weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday, in an apparent reference to F-35 warplanes sought by Abu D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020