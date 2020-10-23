Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police recover stolen Ming dynasty vase worth $3 million

“This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary," said Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele of the force's specialist crime unit. There is a lucrative illegal market for stolen Chinese antiquities, and there have been several high-profile thefts in recent years, including a string of heists at British museums and auction houses in 2012 that netted jade bowls, figurines and other items worth millions.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:51 IST
UK police recover stolen Ming dynasty vase worth $3 million
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British police say they have recovered a 15th-century Chinese vase valued at 2.5 million pounds (USD 3.3 million) that was stolen in Switzerland last year. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday that they have arrested two men over the theft of the Ming dynasty vase. It is thought to have been stolen from a Swiss collection in June 2019 by a London-based organized crime gang.

The suspects, aged 44 and 42, were arrested in London's tony Mayfair area last week on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been released on bail until mid-November. "This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary," said Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele of the force's specialist crime unit.

There is a lucrative illegal market for stolen Chinese antiquities, and there have been several high-profile thefts in recent years, including a string of heists at British museums and auction houses in 2012 that netted jade bowls, figurines and other items worth millions. British police said the vase will be returned to Switzerland.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...

We have not played to our potential this season: CSK captain Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL m...

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...

Amarinder, Sukhbir trade charges over bills against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday traded charges over the states bills against the Centres farm laws, with both accusing each other of colluding with the BJP. The trigger was Amarinder Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020