Corruption in recruitment: UP CM orders FIR against computer agency, six others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to lodge an FIR against a computer agency and six others for alleged corruption during appointments to the Cooperative Department in the previous SP regime, officials said here on Friday

The CM has also directed the SIT probing into recruitment at Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation in 2013 and Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Village Development Bank Limited in 2015-16 to give its inquiry report within a month, an official spokesman said

The spokesperson said there were allegations of corruption in appointments to the Cooperative Department during the Samajwadi Party government. “The investigation of the case was handed over to the SIT. Taking note of its report, the CM on Friday directed to register an FIR in the matter," the spokesperson said. According to official sources, the FIR will be lodged against the then managing directors of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited, Hiralal Yadav and Ravikant Singh; former UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board chairman Ramjatan Yadav; secretary Rakesh Mishra; member Santosh Kumar Srivastava; associated recruitment computer agency M/S Axis Diginet Technologies Private Limited and one other. They will be booked for fraud, manipulations of documents and conspiracy, he added. The SIT has also recommended to register an FIR against other officers. According to the spokesperson, there were allegations of corruption in the recruitment of assistant managers (general) and assistant managers (computer) in Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank in 2015-16. The official said allegation of corruption had also surfaced in the recruitment of managers and assistants /cashiers in 2016-17.