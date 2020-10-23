Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Vikas Dubey's brother in 2009 case

A local court on Friday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Deepak Dubey, the brother of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, in connection with a criminal case filed against him in 2009. Additional District Judge Amarjeet Verma said there was no ground to grant anticipatory bail at this stage. Earlier, District Government Counsel Manoj Tripathi had opposed the plea saying that Deepak had eight criminal cases registered against him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:40 IST
UP court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Vikas Dubey's brother in 2009 case

A local court on Friday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Deepak Dubey, the brother of slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, in connection with a criminal case filed against him in 2009. Additional District Judge Amarjeet Verma said there was no ground to grant anticipatory bail at this stage.

Earlier, District Government Counsel Manoj Tripathi had opposed the plea saying that Deepak had eight criminal cases registered against him. Vineet Pandey had lodged a complaint at Krishnanagar police on July 5, 2020 alleging that Deepak came to his house in 2009 and threatened him to handover his car which he had purchased in auction. Later, he took away the vehicle.

In July, eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops. Vikas was later killed in an encounter when he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...

We have not played to our potential this season: CSK captain Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL m...

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020