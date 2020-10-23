Silver, jewelery worth over Rs 6 cr seized for GST evasion

A tempo transporting 929 kg of silver and silver imitation ornaments worth Rs 6.17 crore without paying GST was intercepted at Vashi toll post in neighboring Navi Mumbai, an official saidon Friday. The valuables were being transported to Pune, Kolhapur and other places by using courier service, an official said.

The tempo was intercepted by Vashi Police in the early hours of Thursday, he said. Further action will be taken by Goods and Services Tax department officials, he added.