Vigilance arrests officer for possessing unaccounted money

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Chief Civil Supply Officer cum District Manager paddy procurement, Balasore, Mir Raja Ali on charge of possessing unaccounted money in his office chamber, official sources said. Superintendent of Police (Coordination) Vigilance directorate, Cuttack, said the officer was intercepted by vigilance officials while he was coming out of his office on Thursday.

Based on prior information, a search was conducted in his office and Rs 2,34,900 in six number of paper packets, were found from his office chamber table drawer which he could not furnish satisfactory answers, the vigilance officer said. Ali was on Friday produced before the court of special judge vigilance, Balasore which remanded him to judicial custody till November 2, the officer said.